Spruce Capital Partners has acquired a portfolio of six apartment properties totaling 507 units in the suburbs of Des Moines, Iowa, for $567 million, or about $111,834/unit The New York investment manager bought the portfolio from BBK Apartments of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $905 million, or $353,516/unit, for the 256-unit Kimball Towers Apartments in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Thor Equities Group has sold the 16,280-square-foot retail building at 164 Fifth Ave in Manhattan for $40 million, or $2,457/sf An unidentified Middle East investor acquired the property, which Thor, led...
Dallas Business Journal KKR & Co bought the 104 million-square-foot Southlink Logistics Center in Dallas last week as part of its $171 purchase of a pair of Texas industrial properties The other property was in Houston, but its identity was not...
Multi Housing News Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has acquired the 240-unit Solare Apartments in Santa Ana, Calif, for $638 million, or $265,833/unit As part of its purchase, the Irvine, Calif, company assumed a $373 million Freddie Mac mortgage...
South Florida Business Journal Banesco USA has bought a 59,140-square-foot office building near the Miami International Airport for $1195 million, or about $20206/sf Windhaven Insurance sold the property, on 28 acres at 3155 NW 77th Ave, which was...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $358 million for a portfolio of 13 industrial properties totaling 21 million square feet The non-traded REIT acquired the portfolio from Iron Mountain Inc of Boston, which is leasing back the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GID Real Estate Investments has paid $139 million, or $526,515/unit, for the 264-unit Edison on the Charles apartment property in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the...
Gelfund Real Estate has paid $4625 million, or $175,856/unit, for the 263-unit Gatewater Landing apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Md The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property, at 7357 Ridgewater Court, from L3C Capital Partners of New...