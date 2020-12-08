Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Arena Investors has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging that Happy Living Development defaulted on a $26 million loan against the 46-unit residential condominium building at 310 West 133rd St in Manhattan’s...
The Real Deal A venture of the Chetrit Group and Clipper Equity has secured $2075 million of financing against the unsold units at the Gramercy Square residential condominium development in Manhattan G4 Capital Partners provided the debt, which was...
Crain’s New York Business Goldman Sachs is considering moving the headquarters of its asset-management arm to South Florida The asset-management division currently is based at 200 West St in Manhattan, but the company has been looking for...
Crain’s New York Business The Stark family is offering for sale the 900,000-square-foot development site at 94-01 Sutphin Blvd in Queens, NY The 14-acre property, known as Queens Pinnacle, is next to a Long Island railroad station in the...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $400 million of financing against 605 Third Ave, a 11 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt, which has a 10-year term and is expected to be securitized in...
Dallas Business Journal Sewell BMW of Grapevine has leased 252,400 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas Clarion Partners owns the property and was represented in the deal by Stream Realty Partners Centurion Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Management Corp and Regis Group PLC have formed Haven Capital to invest in the land beneath commercial properties across the United States The venture plans on investing up to $12 billion by the middle...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $316 million of construction financing for the development of a 700,000-square-foot warehouse at 55-15 Grand Ave in Queens, NY A venture of LBA Realty and RXR Realty is developing the property, which is...
Crain’s New York Business Reuben Bros has agreed to acquire the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment company is buying the property from Denihan Hospitality Group of New York The hotel, at 20 East 76th St, has been...