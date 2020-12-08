Log In or Subscribe to read more
Spruce Capital Partners has acquired a portfolio of six apartment properties totaling 507 units in the suburbs of Des Moines, Iowa, for $567 million, or about $111,834/unit The New York investment manager bought the portfolio from BBK Apartments of...
Linchris Hotel Corp has sold three Texas hotels with 387 rooms for less than $20 million, extinguishing what had been $354 million of CMBS debt against them The sales, brokered by CBRE, resulted in a $4 million loss to JPMBB Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Thor Equities Group has sold the 16,280-square-foot retail building at 164 Fifth Ave in Manhattan for $40 million, or $2,457/sf An unidentified Middle East investor acquired the property, which Thor, led...
Dallas Business Journal KKR & Co bought the 104 million-square-foot Southlink Logistics Center in Dallas last week as part of its $171 purchase of a pair of Texas industrial properties The other property was in Houston, but its identity was not...
Multi Housing News Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has acquired the 240-unit Solare Apartments in Santa Ana, Calif, for $638 million, or $265,833/unit As part of its purchase, the Irvine, Calif, company assumed a $373 million Freddie Mac mortgage...
South Florida Business Journal Banesco USA has bought a 59,140-square-foot office building near the Miami International Airport for $1195 million, or about $20206/sf Windhaven Insurance sold the property, on 28 acres at 3155 NW 77th Ave, which was...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $358 million for a portfolio of 13 industrial properties totaling 21 million square feet The non-traded REIT acquired the portfolio from Iron Mountain Inc of Boston, which is leasing back the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GID Real Estate Investments has paid $139 million, or $526,515/unit, for the 264-unit Edison on the Charles apartment property in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the...
Gelfund Real Estate has paid $4625 million, or $175,856/unit, for the 263-unit Gatewater Landing apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Md The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property, at 7357 Ridgewater Court, from L3C Capital Partners of New...