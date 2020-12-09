Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Mack Real Estate Group has scheduled a Feb 5 foreclosure auction for the ownership interest in All Year Management’s 900-unit Denizen apartment project in Brooklyn, NY JLL is representing Mack Real Estate, which provided a $65...
The Real Deal Target Corp has signed a lease to open a 27,000-square-foot store at 600 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood A venture of Aurora Capital Associates and Alex Adjmi owns the property Ripco Real Estate represented Target in...
REBusiness Online Berkeley Partners has acquired the 102,122-square-foot industrial property at 3340 Arden Road in Hayward, Calif, for $207 million, or $20269/sf The San Francisco company bought the property, which is 87 percent leased, from...
South Florida Business Journal The David Friedman Trust has sold the 19th Avenue Business Park in Opa-locka, Fla, for $11 million, or about $13480/sf La Camelia LLC, on behalf of an investment fund, bought the 81,600-square-foot industrial property,...
Spruce Capital Partners has acquired a portfolio of six apartment properties totaling 507 units in the suburbs of Des Moines, Iowa, for $567 million, or about $111,834/unit The New York investment manager bought the portfolio from BBK Apartments of...
Linchris Hotel Corp has sold three Texas hotels with 387 rooms for less than $20 million, extinguishing what had been $354 million of CMBS debt against them The sales, brokered by CBRE, resulted in a $4 million loss to JPMBB Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $905 million, or $353,516/unit, for the 256-unit Kimball Towers Apartments in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property from...
The Real Deal Arena Investors has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging that Happy Living Development defaulted on a $26 million loan against the 46-unit residential condominium building at 310 West 133rd St in Manhattan’s...
The Real Deal A venture of the Chetrit Group and Clipper Equity has secured $2075 million of financing against the unsold units at the Gramercy Square residential condominium development in Manhattan G4 Capital Partners provided the debt, which was...