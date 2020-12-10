Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Academy Hill Realty has paid $193 million, or $537/sf, for a 35,907-square-foot retail property that’s fully leased to Whole Foods Market in the Boston suburb of Swampscott, Mass The Brookline, Mass, company bought the...
Boston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development has paid $177 million for the development site at 380 Stuart St in Boston The affiliate of the Swedish developer bought the site from John Hancock Life Insurance Co Skanska plans on...
Dallas Morning News CertiFit Inc has filed plans to build a 180,000-square-foot distribution center in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Salt Lake City auto parts company is expected to start work on the $10 million project next month,...
Dallas Business Journal Dallas-area developers Flaherty Development and Langford Property Co has broken ground on a 644,000-square-foot industrial park in Sunnyvale, Texas The two-building development, about 155 miles east of Dallas, is slated for...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture led by the Lynd Co is planning to build a 360-unit apartment development in San Antonio’s Far West Side area The local developer is teaming with the San Antonio Housing Authority on the project, which is...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in the Washington, DC, Superior Court, alleging that Property Group Partners did not reimburse the co-working company for nearly $136 million in build-out costs tied to its lease at the Capital...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Manekin LLC and Turnbridge Equities is planning to build a 3 million-square-foot logistics park in Upper Marlboro, Md The 13-building property is being planned for a 280-acre site at the intersection of...
The Real Deal Reuben Brothers paid $150 million, or $793,651/room, for the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment firm bought the property from the Kaufman Organization The sales price is a 302 percent discount to the $215...
The Real Deal Mack Real Estate Group has scheduled a Feb 5 foreclosure auction for the ownership interest in All Year Management’s 900-unit Denizen apartment project in Brooklyn, NY JLL is representing Mack Real Estate, which provided a $65...