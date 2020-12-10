Log In or Subscribe to read more
RENTVcom A venture of Trion Properties and Walker & Dunlop has paid $1825 million, or $134,191/unit, for the 136-unit Bella Pointe Apartments in Rancho Cordova, Calif The venture was represented by Marcus & Millichap Inc The seller was not...
Boston Business Journal Procter & Gamble Co is marketing for sale a 245-acre development site next to the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters in Boston The Cincinnati company has hired JLL to market the site, at 232 A St, which currently houses...
Boston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development has paid $177 million for the development site at 380 Stuart St in Boston The affiliate of the Swedish developer bought the site from John Hancock Life Insurance Co Skanska plans on...
San Diego Business Journal MG Properties Group has paid $191 million, or $423,503/unit, for the 451-unit Vue 22 Apartments in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego investment manager bought the five-year-old property from Kennedy Wilson Fund V, which is...
Westcore Properties Inc has paid $48 million, or nearly $95/sf, for a portfolio of 11 industrial buildings with 509,164 square feet in Broomfield, Colo, just north of Denver The San Diego investment manager bought the buildings, within the Atlas...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in the Washington, DC, Superior Court, alleging that Property Group Partners did not reimburse the co-working company for nearly $136 million in build-out costs tied to its lease at the Capital...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has acquired 18 buildings and two outside storage land parcels within the Van Nuys Industrial Center in Van Nuys, Calif, for $1546 million, or 36251/sf The Los Angeles industrial REIT funded the purchase with cash on...
Healthpeak Properties Inc has acquired a 922 percent stake in the Cambridge Discovery Park life-sciences complex in Cambridge, Mass, in a deal that values the 607,600-square-foot property at $720 million, or $1,185/sf The Irvine, Calif, REIT bought...
Public Storage is paying $528 million for Beyond Self Storage, giving it 36 additional self-storage properties with 36 million square feet in 10 states The Glendale, Calif, REIT completed the first phase of its deal, closing on the purchase of 24...