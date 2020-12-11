Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Sterling Equities has bought the 211-unit Broadstone Oceanside luxury apartments in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $9525 million, or about $451,422/unit The Great Neck, NY, investment firm purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of First Industrial Realty Trust and Butters Construction has broken ground on the first phase of the First Park Miami industrial complex in Medley, Fla The business park is being built at the southwest...
Charlotte Business Journal FedEx has agreed to lease 641,500 square feet of industrial space at the Metrolina Park Building 6 that is currently under construction in Charlotte, NC The space being leased by the Memphis, Tenn, logistics company is...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Park Square Enterprises LLC has filed plans to build a 368-unit apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer has proposed constructing the seven-building property on a 165-acre site near...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Core Spaces, a Chicago developer of student-housing properties, has acquired 45 acres at the University Mall in Tampa, Fla, where it plans to develop a 373-unit property with 887 beds The project, dubbed Hub Tampa, is...
Dwight Capital has provided $35 million of construction financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 198-unit Renaissance Apartments in Wilmington, NC The two-building property is being...
Boston Business Journal Procter & Gamble Co is marketing for sale a 245-acre development site next to the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters in Boston The Cincinnati company has hired JLL to market the site, at 232 A St, which currently houses...
Boston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development has paid $177 million for the development site at 380 Stuart St in Boston The affiliate of the Swedish developer bought the site from John Hancock Life Insurance Co Skanska plans on...
Dallas Morning News CertiFit Inc has filed plans to build a 180,000-square-foot distribution center in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Salt Lake City auto parts company is expected to start work on the $10 million project next month,...