Parkview Financial has provided $80 million of construction financing for the Uptown Newport residential condominium property that’s being planned for Newport Beach, Calif The luxury property, with 66 units at 4311-4321 Jamboree Road, near...
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 105-unit Vanderbilt Lodge Apartments in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not known The property, at 12660 Medfield Drive, was built in 1984 and...
Dallas CityBizList Hanover Midtown Park, a 422-unit apartment property in Dallas, has traded hands Hanover Co sold the property, on 11 acres at 8250 Meadow Road, to Waypoint Real Estate Investments in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Bracken Development and Braintree Street Realty has filed plans to construct a mixed-use project in Boston The development will consist of a 12-story office and laboratory building and 97-unit apartment building...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Council approved plans to rezone the Special Flushing waterfront district in Queens, NY The vote cleared the way for a venture of F&T Group, Young Nian Group and United Construction and...
REBusiness Online Neyer Properties has sold the 134,000-square-foot industrial building at 3191 Railside Ave in Cincinnati to an undisclosed Spanish commercial real estate group for $29 million, or $21642/sf The building is fully leased to Amazoncom...
A venture of New Land Enterprises and Wiechmann Enterprises has lined up $8765 million of construction financing for the 259-unit Ascent luxury apartments in Milwaukee JLL Capital Markets arranged senior financing through Bank OZK and a mezzanine...
Multi Housing News Cityview has secured funding from opportunity zone investors for a $125 million apartment project with 296 units in Los Angeles The project, Adams & Grand, would be developed at 2528 South Grand Ave It was approved by city...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of First Industrial Realty Trust and Butters Construction has broken ground on the first phase of the First Park Miami industrial complex in Medley, Fla The business park is being built at the southwest...