Boston Business Journal A venture of Bracken Development and Braintree Street Realty has filed plans to construct a mixed-use project in Boston The development will consist of a 12-story office and laboratory building and 97-unit apartment building...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Council approved plans to rezone the Special Flushing waterfront district in Queens, NY The vote cleared the way for a venture of F&T Group, Young Nian Group and United Construction and...
Boston Business Journal Academy Hill Realty has paid $193 million, or $537/sf, for a 35,907-square-foot retail property that’s fully leased to Whole Foods Market in the Boston suburb of Swampscott, Mass The Brookline, Mass, company bought the...
Boston Business Journal Procter & Gamble Co is marketing for sale a 245-acre development site next to the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters in Boston The Cincinnati company has hired JLL to market the site, at 232 A St, which currently houses...
Boston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development has paid $177 million for the development site at 380 Stuart St in Boston The affiliate of the Swedish developer bought the site from John Hancock Life Insurance Co Skanska plans on...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in the Washington, DC, Superior Court, alleging that Property Group Partners did not reimburse the co-working company for nearly $136 million in build-out costs tied to its lease at the Capital...
The coronavirus pandemic could result in roughly a quarter of New York City's hotels closing permanently within the coming year, according to the Hotel Association of New York City The trade group estimates that so far the pandemic has resulted in...
The Real Deal Reuben Brothers paid $150 million, or $793,651/room, for the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment firm bought the property from the Kaufman Organization The sales price is a 302 percent discount to the $215...
The Real Deal Mack Real Estate Group has scheduled a Feb 5 foreclosure auction for the ownership interest in All Year Management’s 900-unit Denizen apartment project in Brooklyn, NY JLL is representing Mack Real Estate, which provided a $65...