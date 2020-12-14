Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi Housing News SummerHill Apartment Communities has acquired the 116-unit Meadowood Apartments in Mountain View, Calif, for $81 million, or $698,275/unit The San Ramon, Calif, company plans to demolish the property and replace it with 115...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Carlyle Group and King Street Properties has sold three life-sciences buildings with 266,527 square feet in the Boston suburb of Framingham, Mass, for $151 million, or $56655/sf Oxford Properties Group bought the...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Properties has paid $279 million, or $29368/sf, for a 95,000-square-foot distribution facility in the Bronx, NY The New York company bought the property, at 845 East 136th St, from a venture of AEW Global Real Estate...
Dallas Morning News A partnership that owns the Renaissance Tower office building in Dallas has been hit with a foreclosure suit The 56-story property serves as collateral for $118 million of debt that was originated in 2017 News of the foreclosure...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Group RMC has paid $368 million, or $7442/sf, for the Capitol Square office building, with 494,487 square feet in downtown Columbus, Ohio The group bought the 26-story building, at 65 East...
Only $85 billion of hotels changed hands during the first 10 months of the year, according to Real Capital Analytics That was down 71 percent from last year - and $49 billion of this year's volume took place before the coronavirus pandemic struck in...
Commercial Observer JBG Smith has sold the 25,500-square-foot Vienna Shopping Center in Vienna, Va, for $17 million, or $66667/sf The buyer was not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal JBG, a Chevy Chase, Md, REIT, had owned the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olen Properties has paid $69 million, or $328,571/unit, for the 210-unit Bell Ballantyne apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Newport Beach, Calif, company bought the property from Bell Partners of...
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 105-unit Vanderbilt Lodge Apartments in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not known The property, at 12660 Medfield Drive, was built in 1984 and...