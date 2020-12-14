Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has modified the $895 million mortgage against the 697-room Marriott Crystal Gateway hotel in Arlington, Va The loan is securitized through DB-UBS, 2011-LC1 It has been with...
Multi Housing News SummerHill Apartment Communities has acquired the 116-unit Meadowood Apartments in Mountain View, Calif, for $81 million, or $698,275/unit The San Ramon, Calif, company plans to demolish the property and replace it with 115...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Carlyle Group and King Street Properties has sold three life-sciences buildings with 266,527 square feet in the Boston suburb of Framingham, Mass, for $151 million, or $56655/sf Oxford Properties Group bought the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Sun Equity Partners and The Heskel Group has secured a $59 million loan and a $14 million preferred equity investment for its 88,000-square-foot Shoppes at 82nd Street retail property in Queens, NY New York Community...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Properties has paid $279 million, or $29368/sf, for a 95,000-square-foot distribution facility in the Bronx, NY The New York company bought the property, at 845 East 136th St, from a venture of AEW Global Real Estate...
Mesa West Capital has provided $1346 million of financing for the construction of CapRock Tropical Logistics Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in North Las Vegas The two-building property, at 5802 and 5902 East Tropical Parkway, is...
Dallas Morning News A partnership that owns the Renaissance Tower office building in Dallas has been hit with a foreclosure suit The 56-story property serves as collateral for $118 million of debt that was originated in 2017 News of the foreclosure...
REBusiness Online MSP Real Estate Inc has secured a $235 million loan against its 420,000-square-foot Mendota Heights Business Park in Mendota Heights, Minn, about 11 miles southeast of Minneapolis The St Louis Park, Minn, developer was represented...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Group RMC has paid $368 million, or $7442/sf, for the Capitol Square office building, with 494,487 square feet in downtown Columbus, Ohio The group bought the 26-story building, at 65 East...