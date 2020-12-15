Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s ban on commercial evictions and foreclosures through the end of January The restrictions, which have been in place since the middle of March, apply only to foreclosures and...
The Real Deal A survey has found that 54 percent of New York state restaurants expect to close within the next six months unless they receive federal assistance The New York State Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association...
Charlotte Business Journal FedEx has agreed to lease 641,500 square feet of industrial space at the Metrolina Park Building 6 that is currently under construction in Charlotte, NC The space being leased by the Memphis, Tenn, logistics company is...
A Nevada District Court has denied a property and casualty insurer's motion to dismiss a lawsuit against it by a retail property owner who tried to file a claim against losses suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic The ruling is among the...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in the Washington, DC, Superior Court, alleging that Property Group Partners did not reimburse the co-working company for nearly $136 million in build-out costs tied to its lease at the Capital...
The coronavirus pandemic could result in roughly a quarter of New York City's hotels closing permanently within the coming year, according to the Hotel Association of New York City The trade group estimates that so far the pandemic has resulted in...
The Real Deal Target Corp has signed a lease to open a 27,000-square-foot store at 600 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood A venture of Aurora Capital Associates and Alex Adjmi owns the property Ripco Real Estate represented Target in...
New York Post A venture of RXR Realty and investor David Werner is seeking tenants for its 11 million-square-foot office building at 5 Times Square in Manhattan The 39-story property will be vacant in 2022 when its anchor, EY, departs for 1...
Crain’s New York Business Goldman Sachs is considering moving the headquarters of its asset-management arm to South Florida The asset-management division currently is based at 200 West St in Manhattan, but the company has been looking for...