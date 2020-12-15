Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The practice of working from home that has become commonplace during the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a huge outflow of apartment renters from certain large cities in the United States, causing a...
Commercial Observer A venture of Sun Equity Partners and The Heskel Group has secured a $59 million loan and a $14 million preferred equity investment for its 88,000-square-foot Shoppes at 82nd Street retail property in Queens, NY New York Community...
Only $85 billion of hotels changed hands during the first 10 months of the year, according to Real Capital Analytics That was down 71 percent from last year - and $49 billion of this year's volume took place before the coronavirus pandemic struck in...
The Real Deal A survey has found that 54 percent of New York state restaurants expect to close within the next six months unless they receive federal assistance The New York State Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association...
The coronavirus pandemic could result in roughly a quarter of New York City's hotels closing permanently within the coming year, according to the Hotel Association of New York City The trade group estimates that so far the pandemic has resulted in...
Healthpeak Properties Inc has acquired a 922 percent stake in the Cambridge Discovery Park life-sciences complex in Cambridge, Mass, in a deal that values the 607,600-square-foot property at $720 million, or $1,185/sf The Irvine, Calif, REIT bought...
Turner Impact Capital has raised more than $350 million for its second commingled fund, giving it the capacity to make some $125 billion of investments in affordable-housing properties The Santa Monica, Calif, company was founded in 2014 by Bobby...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Management Corp and Regis Group PLC have formed Haven Capital to invest in the land beneath commercial properties across the United States The venture plans on investing up to $12 billion by the middle...
Spear Street Capital has sold a 90 percent stake in the Arborcrest Corporate Campus in the Philadelphia suburb of Blue Bell, Pa, in a deal valuing the 855,600-square-foot complex at $225 million, or nearly $263/sf The San Francisco investment...