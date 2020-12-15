Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal The Connor Group has purchased the 240-unit Reserve at Cary Park apartment property in Cary, NC, for $4944 million, or $206,000/unit Duck Pond Realty sold the four-story complex, which it had bought six years ago for $30...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Woodside Health bought the 49,708-square-foot office building at 7593 Boynton Beach Blvd in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $134 million, or about $26957/sf The Cleveland company acquired the 424-acre property...
Charlotte Business Journal The Seminole Tribe of Florida has paid $65 million, or about $273,109/unit, for the Alexan Optimist Park, a 238-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The tribe acquired the property, at 1009 North Caldwell St, from its...
Boston Business Journal The Davis Cos is planning to add four floors totaling 330,600 square feet to an existing three-story office and research and development building in Boston The local developer also plans to add 174 parking spaces to the...
Cymbal Development has lined up $60 million of construction financing from 3650 REIT for the construction of Oasis Pointe, a 301-unit apartment property with a 19-slip boat club and structured parking in Dania Beach, Fla The loan pays a fixed coupon...
Black Creek Group has acquired the 601,417-square-foot industrial building at 2020 Piper Ranch Road in San Diego The Denver investment manager bought the 17-year-old building from Morgan Stanley, which was represented in the sale by Cushman &...
Dallas Business Journal Eaton Vance Management has bought a 540,000-square-foot logistics center in Fort Worth, Texas The Boston company purchased the industrial property, at 5100 Liberty Way, from Tech Data Corp of Clearwater, Fla Terms of the deal...
Dallas Business Journal NexPoint has bought a 120,000-square-foot office complex in the Dallas suburb of Mansfield, Texas MAG Capital Partners sold the six-building property, which sits on 756 acres at 601 Airport Drive, and was represented in the...
Dwight Capital has provided $5139 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) program for the 350-unit 5151 Downtown Littleton apartment property in the Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo The...