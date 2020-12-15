Log In or Subscribe to read more
Benjamin W Schall, president and chief executive of Seritage Growth Properties, the property owner that Sears Holdings Corp had spun off in 2015, is resigning, effective mid-January He’s taking the post of president of AvalonBay Communities...
Tim Leonhard, senior managing director of JLL and head of its affordable-housing group, has joined Berkadia as senior managing director At JLL, Leonhard, a 22-year mortgage industry veteran, had led a team that closed more than $21 billion of loans...
Mike Lafitte, global chief executive of real estate investments at CBRE, will assume the additional post of chief executive of CBRE’s Trammell Crow Co development operation He’ll be replacing Matt Khourie, Trammell Crow’s current...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $1294 million, or $20460/sf, for four industrial properties with 632,497 square feet in Southern California The Los Angeles industrial REIT, whose portfolio now consists of more than 30 million sf, bought the...
Apartment Investment and Management Co, or Aimco, yesterday confirmed that it had received an indication of interest to buy the Denver REIT The proposed buyer is said to be Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management of Dallas, which has a...
Howard Hughes Corp has named David O’Reilly chief executive and L Jay Cross its president O’Reilly had been the Dallas company’s president since June and interim chief executive since September, following the retirement of Paul...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...
Joseph Macnow, who has been with Vornado Realty Trust for 39 years, is stepping down as chief financial officer, effective at the end of the year Macnow, who is 75, had joined Vornado in 1981 and has served in senior financial positions, including...
StepStone Real Estate has named Margaret McKnight partner, focusing on advisory, secondaries and co-investments McNight joined the San Francisco investment manager, which provides liquidity to investors in real estate funds and other investment...