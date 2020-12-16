Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Longbow Interests LLC is developing a three-building warehouse property with about 270,000 square feet in Mansfield, Texas, about 34 miles southwest of Dallas The industrial complex is being built at the southeast corner of...
Commercial Observer Silver Point Capital has scheduled an auction for tomorrow to sell its ownership interest in the 27-unit Marker 27 residential condominium project in Irvington, NY The lender provided just over $1 million of debt against the...
The Real Deal Vanbarton Group has taken control of the former 132-room AKA Wall Street hotel in Manhattan that closed in September The New York investment firm had provided a mezzanine loan against the property, at 84 William St, and conducted a...
The Real Deal Nahla Capital has taken control of the 48-unit Vitre residential condominium development in Manhattan The New York company had provided a mezzanine loan against the 21-story property, which was developed by Wonder Works Construction...
Boston Business Journal The Davis Cos is planning to add four floors totaling 330,600 square feet to an existing three-story office and research and development building in Boston The local developer also plans to add 174 parking spaces to the...
Dallas Morning News Endeavor Real Estate Group wants to build a 19-story mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed building the project on a one-half block site at Boll Street and McKinney...
Bisnow The Matan Cos is planning to build six life-sciences properties with more than 2 million square feet in Montgomery County, Md The Frederick, Md, developer expects to deliver the first buildings in June The developments are being built on more...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Rockefeller Group and Stonebridge has finalized plans to redevelop the Jackson Graham Building in Washington, DC The venture plans on investing $300 million on the redevelopment, which will include a mix of...
Multi Housing News SummerHill Apartment Communities has acquired the 116-unit Meadowood Apartments in Mountain View, Calif, for $81 million, or $698,275/unit The San Ramon, Calif, company plans to demolish the property and replace it with 115...