Walker & Dunlop has provided $41 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 160-unit Plaza at Moanalua seniors-housing property in Honolulu The loan, which has a 10-year term, requires only interest payments for the first five years, then it...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in New York’s Hudson Valley, about 75 miles north of New York City, has been appraised at a value of only $686 million That...
Commercial Observer Silver Point Capital has scheduled an auction for tomorrow to sell its ownership interest in the 27-unit Marker 27 residential condominium project in Irvington, NY The lender provided just over $1 million of debt against the...
Walker & Dunlop has provided $45 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 181-unit Palo Alto Commons seniors-housing property in Palo Alto, Calif The seven-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon, includes a period in which only interest...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $817 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 342-unit Draper apartment complex in Chicago’s uptown neighborhood The loan has a 12-year term and requires only interest payments for the first six years It...
RENTVcom TA Realty has paid $266 million, or $32087/sf for the 82,900-square-foot industrial property at 2144 Oakland Road in San Jose, Calif The Boston investment manager bought the property from Panattoni Development Co, which was represented by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has originated $358 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Connor Group’s purchase of the 240-unit Reserve at Cary Park apartment property in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of...
REBusiness Online Lifestyle Communities has secured a $178 million loan for its acquisition of a multifamily portfolio with 275 units in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio Pembrook Capital Management provided the loan The seller of the...
The Real Deal Nahla Capital has taken control of the 48-unit Vitre residential condominium development in Manhattan The New York company had provided a mezzanine loan against the 21-story property, which was developed by Wonder Works Construction...