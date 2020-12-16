Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Vanbarton Group has taken control of the former 132-room AKA Wall Street hotel in Manhattan that closed in September The New York investment firm had provided a mezzanine loan against the property, at 84 William St, and conducted a...
The Real Deal TF Cornerstone has filed plans to build a pair of apartment properties with 1,387 units in Queens, NY Plans call for a 575-unit building at 55-01 Second St and an 812-unit structure at 2-10 54th Ave The buildings will sit next to each...
Crain’s Chicago Business The 269-unit Lakeview luxury apartment property in Chicago has come to market with an asking price of $125 million, or $464,684/unit The property, at 3740 North Halsted St, was constructed in 2014 and is owned by a...
Walker & Dunlop has provided $45 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 181-unit Palo Alto Commons seniors-housing property in Palo Alto, Calif The seven-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon, includes a period in which only interest...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $817 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 342-unit Draper apartment complex in Chicago’s uptown neighborhood The loan has a 12-year term and requires only interest payments for the first six years It...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has originated $358 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Connor Group’s purchase of the 240-unit Reserve at Cary Park apartment property in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of...
REBusiness Online Lifestyle Communities has secured a $178 million loan for its acquisition of a multifamily portfolio with 275 units in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio Pembrook Capital Management provided the loan The seller of the...
The Real Deal Nahla Capital has taken control of the 48-unit Vitre residential condominium development in Manhattan The New York company had provided a mezzanine loan against the 21-story property, which was developed by Wonder Works Construction...
Boston Business Journal The Davis Cos is planning to add four floors totaling 330,600 square feet to an existing three-story office and research and development building in Boston The local developer also plans to add 174 parking spaces to the...