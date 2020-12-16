Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Silver Point Capital has scheduled an auction for tomorrow to sell its ownership interest in the 27-unit Marker 27 residential condominium project in Irvington, NY The lender provided just over $1 million of debt against the...
REBusiness Online Lifestyle Communities has secured a $178 million loan for its acquisition of a multifamily portfolio with 275 units in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio Pembrook Capital Management provided the loan The seller of the...
Multi Housing News NorthMarq has provided $262 million of financing against the 138-unit Poplar Creek Club apartments in Brookfield, Wis The 10-year mortgage pays only interest for the first five years and amortizes over a 30-year schedule It was...
REBusiness Online MSP Real Estate Inc has secured a $235 million loan against its 420,000-square-foot Mendota Heights Business Park in Mendota Heights, Minn, about 11 miles southeast of Minneapolis The St Louis Park, Minn, developer was represented...
REBusiness Online Neyer Properties has sold the 134,000-square-foot industrial building at 3191 Railside Ave in Cincinnati to an undisclosed Spanish commercial real estate group for $29 million, or $21642/sf The building is fully leased to Amazoncom...
Boston Business Journal Procter & Gamble Co is marketing for sale a 245-acre development site next to the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters in Boston The Cincinnati company has hired JLL to market the site, at 232 A St, which currently houses...
The Real Deal Mack Real Estate Group has scheduled a Feb 5 foreclosure auction for the ownership interest in All Year Management’s 900-unit Denizen apartment project in Brooklyn, NY JLL is representing Mack Real Estate, which provided a $65...
Crain’s Chicago Business Interforum Holdings Inc has proposed building an apartment and hotel project in downtown Chicago The Northfield, Ill, company is planning the two-building project for a development site at 525 South Wabash Ave One...
A venture of Winstanley Enterprises and Surrey Equities has put a portfolio of 12 net-leased supermarket properties up for sale through JLL Capital Markets The 804,000-square-foot portfolio, leased to Stop & Shop and Giant Foods, both units of Dutch...