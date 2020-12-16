Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Silver Point Capital has scheduled an auction for tomorrow to sell its ownership interest in the 27-unit Marker 27 residential condominium project in Irvington, NY The lender provided just over $1 million of debt against the...
Walker & Dunlop has provided $45 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 181-unit Palo Alto Commons seniors-housing property in Palo Alto, Calif The seven-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon, includes a period in which only interest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has originated $358 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Connor Group’s purchase of the 240-unit Reserve at Cary Park apartment property in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of...
REBusiness Online Lifestyle Communities has secured a $178 million loan for its acquisition of a multifamily portfolio with 275 units in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio Pembrook Capital Management provided the loan The seller of the...
The Real Deal Nahla Capital has taken control of the 48-unit Vitre residential condominium development in Manhattan The New York company had provided a mezzanine loan against the 21-story property, which was developed by Wonder Works Construction...
Cymbal Development has lined up $60 million of construction financing from 3650 REIT for the construction of Oasis Pointe, a 301-unit apartment property with a 19-slip boat club and structured parking in Dania Beach, Fla The loan pays a fixed coupon...
Dwight Capital has provided $5139 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) program for the 350-unit 5151 Downtown Littleton apartment property in the Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo The...
The venture that owns the Westfield Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Fla, which is encumbered by $1483 million of CMBS debt, has indicated that it won't pump any additional capital into the property and will cooperate in a foreclosure The financing...
Multi Housing News NorthMarq has provided $262 million of financing against the 138-unit Poplar Creek Club apartments in Brookfield, Wis The 10-year mortgage pays only interest for the first five years and amortizes over a 30-year schedule It was...