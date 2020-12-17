Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Cold Summit Development has broken ground on a 343,000-square-foot cold-storage distribution facility in Dallas The Ketchum, Idaho, developer is building the property on a 29-acre site at 2800 Cedardale Road, across from an...
Dallas Morning News BSR REIT has bought the 330-unit Satori Frisco apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Little Rock, Ark, REIT bought the four-story complex, at 11900 Research Road, from its developer, Davis Development of...
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development has proposed building a four-story apartment project with 357 units in Austin, Texas The property is being planned for a 963-acre development site next to the Lakeline train stop It will include 7,000 square...
Dallas Business Journal Longbow Interests LLC is developing a three-building warehouse property with about 270,000 square feet in Mansfield, Texas, about 34 miles southwest of Dallas The industrial complex is being built at the southeast corner of...
The Real Deal TF Cornerstone has filed plans to build a pair of apartment properties with 1,387 units in Queens, NY Plans call for a 575-unit building at 55-01 Second St and an 812-unit structure at 2-10 54th Ave The buildings will sit next to each...
Crain’s Chicago Business The 269-unit Lakeview luxury apartment property in Chicago has come to market with an asking price of $125 million, or $464,684/unit The property, at 3740 North Halsted St, was constructed in 2014 and is owned by a...
REBusiness Online Lifestyle Communities has secured a $178 million loan for its acquisition of a multifamily portfolio with 275 units in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio Pembrook Capital Management provided the loan The seller of the...
Boston Business Journal The Davis Cos is planning to add four floors totaling 330,600 square feet to an existing three-story office and research and development building in Boston The local developer also plans to add 174 parking spaces to the...
Dallas Morning News Endeavor Real Estate Group wants to build a 19-story mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed building the project on a one-half block site at Boll Street and McKinney...