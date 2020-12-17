Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of the Donaldson Group, Declaration Partners and a fund managed by DRA Advisors has paid $84 million, or $216,495/unit, for the 388-unit Fairmont Gardens Apartments in Annandale, Va Capital Investment Advisors of Alexandria, Va,...
Bisnow A venture of the IDI Group and Boosalis Properties is developing a mixed-use project in Woodbridge, Va The development will be built in several phases during the next five to 10 years on a 19-acre site at the intersection of State Route 1 and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow Residential is building a 315-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood The developer recently paid $76 million for the project’s 36-acre development site, which is next to...
Crain’s New York Business National Grid is looking to sell a 16-acre development site in Brooklyn, NY The property, at 2731 West 12th St, can house a building with about 15 million square feet that could be used as a manufacturing facility,...
The Real Deal The Chetrit family is planning to construct a 238-unit apartment property in Manhattan The 28-story building, at 619 152nd St in the borough’s Hamilton Heights neighborhood, will also have 12,000 square feet of community space,...
Crain’s New York Business Rockrose Development is planning to construct a 301-unit apartment building in Queens, NY The 19-story property, at 43-14 Queens St, will include about 28,000 square feet of commercial space It will sit next to...
Dallas Business Journal Cold Summit Development has broken ground on a 343,000-square-foot cold-storage distribution facility in Dallas The Ketchum, Idaho, developer is building the property on a 29-acre site at 2800 Cedardale Road, across from an...
Dallas Morning News BSR REIT has bought the 330-unit Satori Frisco apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Little Rock, Ark, REIT bought the four-story complex, at 11900 Research Road, from its developer, Davis Development of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Rebel Hospitality is planning a 176-room hotel at 3440 Broadway in Chicago at a cost of $35 million The Chicago developer acquired the seven-story property’s development site two years ago and this week filed an...