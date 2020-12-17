Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Peak Capital Partners has paid $53 million, or $148,045/unit, for the 358-unit Parkland at Orange Park apartment property in Orange Park, Fla, a suburb of Jacksonville, Fla The Provo, Utah, real estate...
Walker & Dunlop has provided $41 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 160-unit Plaza at Moanalua seniors-housing property in Honolulu The loan, which has a 10-year term, requires only interest payments for the first five years, then it...
REBusiness Online CBRE has arranged $69 million of financing against four industrial properties with 991,634 square feet in Nevada, California and Arizona The 20-year loan pays a coupon of 213 percent Moulton Co owns the portfolio, which is fully...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in New York’s Hudson Valley, about 75 miles north of New York City, has been appraised at a value of only $686 million That...
Commercial Observer Silver Point Capital has scheduled an auction for tomorrow to sell its ownership interest in the 27-unit Marker 27 residential condominium project in Irvington, NY The lender provided just over $1 million of debt against the...
Walker & Dunlop has provided $45 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 181-unit Palo Alto Commons seniors-housing property in Palo Alto, Calif The seven-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon, includes a period in which only interest...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $817 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 342-unit Draper apartment complex in Chicago’s uptown neighborhood The loan has a 12-year term and requires only interest payments for the first six years It...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has originated $358 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Connor Group’s purchase of the 240-unit Reserve at Cary Park apartment property in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of...
REBusiness Online Lifestyle Communities has secured a $178 million loan for its acquisition of a multifamily portfolio with 275 units in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio Pembrook Capital Management provided the loan The seller of the...