Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture involving MC Real Estate Partners has paid $106 million, or $1,134/sf, for 1000 F St NW, a 93,465-square-foot office building in the East End area of Washington, DC The New York investment manager, formed last year by Andy Nathan and Steve...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Capital Group has sold three office buildings totaling 304,323 square feet in the Crossroads Business Park in Plantation, Fla, for $7842 million, or about $25769/sf C-III Capital Partners of Irving, Texas,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rosemurgy Properties has sold the 23Hundred retail center in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1018 million, or about $75587/sf A Miami company managed by Nicholas Mattos, Isabella Mattos and Richard G Toledo...
Charlotte Business Journal PassiveInvestingcom has purchased the Riverside Flats at Aberfoyle Village, a 102-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Belmont, NC, for $216 million, or about $211,765/unit Mission Properties sold the...
RENTVcom Hill Properties and a fund managed by Westport Capital Partners have paid $113 million, or $18525/sf, for the 61,000-square-foot industrial property at 8250-8260 Camino Santa Fe in San Diego Hill, of Chico, Calif, and Westport, of El...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Peak Capital Partners has paid $53 million, or $148,045/unit, for the 358-unit Parkland at Orange Park apartment property in Orange Park, Fla, a suburb of Jacksonville, Fla The Provo, Utah, real estate...
Dallas Business Journal An unidentified Southern California company has acquired a 168,725-square-foot industrial building at 1015 Hayden Drive in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas A North Texas-based company was the seller The sales price was...
RK Properties has paid $695 million, or $248,214/unit, for the 280-unit Novel Research Park apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Long Beach, Calif, investment manager, which specializes in structuring Delaware Statutory Trusts, bought the property...
The Real Deal Vanbarton Group has taken control of the former 132-room AKA Wall Street hotel in Manhattan that closed in September The New York investment firm had provided a mezzanine loan against the property, at 84 William St, and conducted a...