Triangle Business Journal Crescent Communities is starting work this month on NOVEL, a 320-unit luxury apartment property in Cary, NC The four-building property is being built on 14 acres at 1708 Petty Farm Road Its first units are slated for...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stockbridge Capital Group, Big Cypress Capital and Abacus Capital has paid $173 million, or about $45170/sf, for a 38,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC LPA Urban sold the property, a former...
Charlotte Business Journal The venture of Housing Impact Fund and Ascent Housing has bought the Lake Mist Apartments, with 144 units in Charlotte, NC, for $185 million, or about $128,472/unit Southwood Realty of Gastonia, NC, sold the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZOM Living has lined up $253 million of construction financing for the development of Azola South Tampa, a 214-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla Hancock Whitney Bank was the lender ZOM, an Orlando, Fla, developer, is...
Houston Business Journal DC Partners has lined up a $31 million construction loan for the development of a mixed-use project in Houston The Houston developer obtained the financing from 3650 REIT, a Miami-based alternative lender The...
Baltimore Business Journal Laxmi Hotels Group has filed plans to convert a vacant office building in Oxon Hill, Md, into a 100-room hotel The Charlotte, NC, hospitality company bought the property two years ago for about $4 million The five-story...
Baltimore Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners is planning to construct the 500-unit Elan Brewer’s Hill apartment property in Baltimore The project is part of the Collective at Canton mixed-use development Greystar bought the site...
Crain’s New York Business Ivy Realty has paid $315 million for a hotel development site at 338 West 39th St in Manhattan The Greenwich, Conn, company bought the property from McSam Hotel Group The site sits between Eighth and Ninth avenues in...
Commercial Observer Monadnock Construction is planning to build a 100,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Brooklyn, NY, where the affordable-housing developer will house its headquarters The six-story building will rise beneath the elevated F and G...