Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Crescent Communities is starting work this month on NOVEL, a 320-unit luxury apartment property in Cary, NC The four-building property is being built on 14 acres at 1708 Petty Farm Road Its first units are slated for...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hyperion Group and Winter Properties has been approved to build a 17-story apartment building in West Palm Beach, Fla The project is being built on 139 acres at 350 South Austrian Ave It will have 421...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZOM Living has lined up $253 million of construction financing for the development of Azola South Tampa, a 214-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla Hancock Whitney Bank was the lender ZOM, an Orlando, Fla, developer, is...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided $895 million of construction financing for the development of the Harrison Yards mixed-use project in Harrison, NJ The transit-oriented project is being developed in two phases by Eastone Equities LLC of...
RENTVcom Embarcadero Capital Partners has secured $224 million of mortgage financing for Campus 56, a 51,400-square-foot office property in Los Angeles The loan was provided by Rialto Capital Management and arranged by CBRE Embarcadero, a San...
Dallas CityBizList A venture led by CrowdStreet Inc, a Portland, Ore,-based crowdfunding platform, has provided $1696 million of equity against Ozark Villas, a 670-bed student-housing property in Fayetteville, Ark JLL Capital Markets arranged the...
Dallas CityBizList REEP Equity has bought Chartwell Court, a 243-unit apartment property in Houston The San Antonio real estate investment firm bought the complex, at 15100 Ella Blvd, from National Asset Services, a Los Angeles real estate investor...
Dallas CityBizList BHVA Real Estate Holdings has bought a three-building industrial property totaling 105,664 square feet at 320, 322 and 324 Riley Road in the Houston suburb of Pearland, Texas NAI Partners brokered the sale for the seller, 14800...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $382 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 304-unit 79 West Apartments in Panama City Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Beachwold Residential of New York, to...