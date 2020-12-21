Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties has acquired the former 102-room Americana hotel in Arlington, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from the Green family JBG Smith did not disclose what it paid for the property, but it...
Commercial Observer Comstock plans on constructing a mixed-use project in downtown Herndon, Va The Washington, DC, developer is working on the project in a public-private partnership with the town of Herndon The development will have 273 apartment...
Commercial Observer BEB Capital and Winter Properties have filed separate lawsuits in Manhattan Supreme Court against Knotel Inc, claiming the real estate services company has failed to pay nearly $2 million in rent at two Manhattan office buildings...
Dwight Capital has provided $445 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 220 financing program for the redevelopment of part of the First National Center building in Oklahoma City The 33-story...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan has provided $705 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by 601W Cos, of a 95 percent stake in 410 Tenth Ave, a 636,044-square-foot office building in Manhattan The loan, which has a seven-year term, is...
Commercial Observer Hammes Partners has paid $105 million, or $40572/sf, for a pair of office buildings with 258,800 square feet in Great Neck, NY The Milwaukee investment manager bought the properties from Schmergel Enterprises Altman Warwick...
Triangle Business Journal Crescent Communities is starting work this month on NOVEL, a 320-unit luxury apartment property in Cary, NC The four-building property is being built on 14 acres at 1708 Petty Farm Road Its first units are slated for...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hyperion Group and Winter Properties has been approved to build a 17-story apartment building in West Palm Beach, Fla The project is being built on 139 acres at 350 South Austrian Ave It will have 421...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZOM Living has lined up $253 million of construction financing for the development of Azola South Tampa, a 214-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla Hancock Whitney Bank was the lender ZOM, an Orlando, Fla, developer, is...