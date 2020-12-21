Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pittsburgh Business Times Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy a 330,000-square-foot distribution facility in Pittsburgh The industrial property, at 27 51st St in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, formerly had been the home to...
Crain’s New York Business GC Realty Advisors has filed plans to convert its 174-unit Tillary hotel in Brooklyn, NY, into residential condominium units The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week in the Southern District of New York,...
REBusiness Online Gantry Inc has arranged $434 million in financing under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 223(f) program for the 220-unit CreekBridge Village Apartments in Salinas, Calif The San Francisco lender...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NorthMarq has originated $2705 million of Freddie Mac financing against five apartment properties with 1,604 units in Jacksonville, Fla, owned by Fort Family Investments The financing is comprised of five...
Dwight Capital has provided $445 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 220 financing program for the redevelopment of part of the First National Center building in Oklahoma City The 33-story...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan has provided $705 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by 601W Cos, of a 95 percent stake in 410 Tenth Ave, a 636,044-square-foot office building in Manhattan The loan, which has a seven-year term, is...
Commercial Observer Hammes Partners has paid $105 million, or $40572/sf, for a pair of office buildings with 258,800 square feet in Great Neck, NY The Milwaukee investment manager bought the properties from Schmergel Enterprises Altman Warwick...
Nuveen Real Estate has provided $114 million of financing against Pennant Park, a six-building office complex with 760,000 square feet in Atlanta’s northwestern submarket The property, the former Interstate North Office Park, is owned by...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZOM Living has lined up $253 million of construction financing for the development of Azola South Tampa, a 214-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla Hancock Whitney Bank was the lender ZOM, an Orlando, Fla, developer, is...