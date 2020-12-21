Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer BEB Capital and Winter Properties have filed separate lawsuits in Manhattan Supreme Court against Knotel Inc, claiming the real estate services company has failed to pay nearly $2 million in rent at two Manhattan office buildings...
REBusiness Online Gantry Inc has arranged $434 million in financing under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 223(f) program for the 220-unit CreekBridge Village Apartments in Salinas, Calif The San Francisco lender...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NorthMarq has originated $2705 million of Freddie Mac financing against five apartment properties with 1,604 units in Jacksonville, Fla, owned by Fort Family Investments The financing is comprised of five...
Dwight Capital has provided $445 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 220 financing program for the redevelopment of part of the First National Center building in Oklahoma City The 33-story...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan has provided $705 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by 601W Cos, of a 95 percent stake in 410 Tenth Ave, a 636,044-square-foot office building in Manhattan The loan, which has a seven-year term, is...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZOM Living has lined up $253 million of construction financing for the development of Azola South Tampa, a 214-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla Hancock Whitney Bank was the lender ZOM, an Orlando, Fla, developer, is...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided $895 million of construction financing for the development of the Harrison Yards mixed-use project in Harrison, NJ The transit-oriented project is being developed in two phases by Eastone Equities LLC of...
RENTVcom Embarcadero Capital Partners has secured $224 million of mortgage financing for Campus 56, a 51,400-square-foot office property in Los Angeles The loan was provided by Rialto Capital Management and arranged by CBRE Embarcadero, a San...
Dallas CityBizList A venture led by CrowdStreet Inc, a Portland, Ore,-based crowdfunding platform, has provided $1696 million of equity against Ozark Villas, a 670-bed student-housing property in Fayetteville, Ark JLL Capital Markets arranged the...