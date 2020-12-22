Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList Endeavor Real Estate Group has sold Trinity at Left Bank, a 337-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas Weinstein Properties bought the complex in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Larson Capital Management has bought the Tollway Towers, a pair of office buildings with a combined 321,578 square feet in Dallas Champion Partners of Dallas sold the 12- and 14-story buildings, at 15660 and...
A venture of Marquette Cos and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has secured a $378 million construction loan for its planned renovation of the Medical Center Apartments, a 272-unit building in Chicago Associated Bank provided the loan Marquette, of...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties has acquired the former 102-room Americana hotel in Arlington, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from the Green family JBG Smith did not disclose what it paid for the property, but it...
Commercial Observer Comstock plans on constructing a mixed-use project in downtown Herndon, Va The Washington, DC, developer is working on the project in a public-private partnership with the town of Herndon The development will have 273 apartment...
Crain’s New York Business GC Realty Advisors has filed plans to convert its 174-unit Tillary hotel in Brooklyn, NY, into residential condominium units The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week in the Southern District of New York,...
Dwight Capital has provided $445 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 220 financing program for the redevelopment of part of the First National Center building in Oklahoma City The 33-story...
Triangle Business Journal Crescent Communities is starting work this month on NOVEL, a 320-unit luxury apartment property in Cary, NC The four-building property is being built on 14 acres at 1708 Petty Farm Road Its first units are slated for...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hyperion Group and Winter Properties has been approved to build a 17-story apartment building in West Palm Beach, Fla The project is being built on 139 acres at 350 South Austrian Ave It will have 421...