Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Starlight US Multi-Family has paid $773 million, or about $240,810/unit, for LaVie South Park, a 321-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC An affiliate of UBS Realty Investors LLC sold the property, which...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Larson Capital Management has bought the Tollway Towers, a pair of office buildings with a combined 321,578 square feet in Dallas Champion Partners of Dallas sold the 12- and 14-story buildings, at 15660 and...
The Brookview Cos has paid $54 million, or $173,076/unit, for the 312-unit Apex on Preston luxury apartment complex in Louisville, Ky The Tampa, Fla, apartment specialist purchased the property, at 11602 Apex View Drive, from Waypoint Real Estate...
The Real Deal A venture of Brookfield Property Partners, China Investment Corp and AEW Capital Management has secured $835 million of financing against One New York Plaza, a 26 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Wells Fargo, Goldman...
A venture of Marquette Cos and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has secured a $378 million construction loan for its planned renovation of the Medical Center Apartments, a 272-unit building in Chicago Associated Bank provided the loan Marquette, of...
Kohan Retail Investment Group has purchased the distressed $627 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall outside of Minneapolis The Great Neck, NY, company paid a total of $20 million for the loan, which was securitized through GS...
Commercial Observer BEB Capital and Winter Properties have filed separate lawsuits in Manhattan Supreme Court against Knotel Inc, claiming the real estate services company has failed to pay nearly $2 million in rent at two Manhattan office buildings...
REBusiness Online Gantry Inc has arranged $434 million in financing under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 223(f) program for the 220-unit CreekBridge Village Apartments in Salinas, Calif The San Francisco lender...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NorthMarq has originated $2705 million of Freddie Mac financing against five apartment properties with 1,604 units in Jacksonville, Fla, owned by Fort Family Investments The financing is comprised of five...