Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties has lined up $210 million of construction financing for a 26-story office building at Atlanta’s Midtown Union mixed-use complex Wells Fargo Bank...
Charlotte Business Journal Rockefeller Group has started construction on the two-building Stateline77 industrial project, with more than 1 million square feet in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The property is being developed...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $822 million of financing against the 250-unit Watermark apartment property that’s being developed in the Reseda area of Los Angeles The property, at 6625 Reseda Blvd, is being developed by a venture...
Washington Business Journal Hogan Lovells LLP is offering for sublease 100,300 square feet at Columbia Square, a 601,003-sf office building in Washington, DC The law firm has hired Savills to market the space, which will be available from June 2021...
Dallas Business Journal Lovett Commercial is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property in Dallas The Houston developer has proposed building the industrial property near the northwest corner of Singleton Boulevard and Norwich...
A venture of Marquette Cos and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has secured a $378 million construction loan for its planned renovation of the Medical Center Apartments, a 272-unit building in Chicago Associated Bank provided the loan Marquette, of...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties has acquired the former 102-room Americana hotel in Arlington, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from the Green family JBG Smith did not disclose what it paid for the property, but it...
Commercial Observer Comstock plans on constructing a mixed-use project in downtown Herndon, Va The Washington, DC, developer is working on the project in a public-private partnership with the town of Herndon The development will have 273 apartment...
Pittsburgh Business Times Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy a 330,000-square-foot distribution facility in Pittsburgh The industrial property, at 27 51st St in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, formerly had been the home to...