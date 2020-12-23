Log In or Subscribe to read more
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...
Nashville Business Journal Ashford Hospitality Trust is offering for sale the 673-room Renaissance Nashville hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn Hodges Ward Elliott of Atlanta has been tapped to market the property, at 611 Commerce St, which was built...
Kohan Retail Investment Group has purchased the distressed $627 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall outside of Minneapolis The Great Neck, NY, company paid a total of $20 million for the loan, which was securitized through GS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in New York’s Hudson Valley, about 75 miles north of New York City, has been appraised at a value of only $686 million That...
Institutional investors increased their target allocation to commercial real estate this year to 106 percent from 105 percent in 2019 and are now 170 basis points higher than they were 12 years ago But they largely remain under-allocated to the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The practice of working from home that has become commonplace during the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a huge outflow of apartment renters from certain large cities in the United States, causing a...
The venture that owns the Westfield Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Fla, which is encumbered by $1483 million of CMBS debt, has indicated that it won't pump any additional capital into the property and will cooperate in a foreclosure The financing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has modified the $895 million mortgage against the 697-room Marriott Crystal Gateway hotel in Arlington, Va The loan is securitized through DB-UBS, 2011-LC1 It has been with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Group RMC has paid $368 million, or $7442/sf, for the Capitol Square office building, with 494,487 square feet in downtown Columbus, Ohio The group bought the 26-story building, at 65 East...