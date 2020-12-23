Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal DH Property Holdings is planning to develop a 733,800-square-foot industrial project along the Delaware River in Philadelphia The New York company recently acquired the project’s 67-acre development site, at 5000...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties has acquired the former 102-room Americana hotel in Arlington, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from the Green family JBG Smith did not disclose what it paid for the property, but it...
Commercial Observer Comstock plans on constructing a mixed-use project in downtown Herndon, Va The Washington, DC, developer is working on the project in a public-private partnership with the town of Herndon The development will have 273 apartment...
Pittsburgh Business Times Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy a 330,000-square-foot distribution facility in Pittsburgh The industrial property, at 27 51st St in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, formerly had been the home to...
Commercial Observer BEB Capital and Winter Properties have filed separate lawsuits in Manhattan Supreme Court against Knotel Inc, claiming the real estate services company has failed to pay nearly $2 million in rent at two Manhattan office buildings...
Baltimore Business Journal TJMaxx has agreed to fully lease a 205,306-square-foot distribution facility in Jessup, Md The industrial property is part of the 853,520-sf Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center, at 7600 Assateague Drive, which is owned by...
Baltimore Business Journal Laxmi Hotels Group has filed plans to convert a vacant office building in Oxon Hill, Md, into a 100-room hotel The Charlotte, NC, hospitality company bought the property two years ago for about $4 million The five-story...
Baltimore Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners is planning to construct the 500-unit Elan Brewer’s Hill apartment property in Baltimore The project is part of the Collective at Canton mixed-use development Greystar bought the site...
Philadelphia Business Journal Six Acre Capital plans on constructing a 110-unit apartment property in Philadelphia The New York developer bought the project’s development site, at 1525 North American St, for $38 million from Streamline, a...