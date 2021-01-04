Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Perez Realty Group has paid $232 million, or about $1933/sf, for the 12 million-square-foot Lafayette Square Mall in Indianapolis The Indianapolis company bought the property, on a 113-acre parcel just...
TM Equities Inc has paid $8435 million, or $337,400/unit, for the 250-unit Watermark at Gateway Place at 4454 East Ray Road in Gilbert, Ariz The Salt Lake City developer purchased the property from Watermark Residential, an affiliate of Thompson...
A venture of Oaktree Real Estate Income Trust Inc and TruAmerica Multifamily LLC has paid $635 million, or $155,637/unit, for the 408-unit Arbors of Colinas apartment property in Irving, Texas The venture acquired the property, at 1000 San Jacinto...
Levittown Now NorthPoint Development has paid $160 million for the 1,800-acre Keystone Industrial Port Complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Falls Township, Pa The Kansas City, Mo, developer bought the property, along the Delaware River, from US...
AZBigMediacom DPC Development has paid $65 million, or $27227/sf, for the 238,735-square-foot Park at San Tan office and retail complex in Chandler, Ariz The Denver developer purchased the property, at 3075 Ray Road, from TA Realty of Boston Park at...
San Antonio Business Journal Passco Cos has bought the 338-unit Lenox Overlook Apartments in San Antonio The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property, at 17715 Overlook Loop, from Oden Hughes LLC of Austin, Texas The sales price was not...
First National Realty Partners has paid $235 million, or $12205/sf, for the 192,548-square-foot High Point Harris Teeter shopping center in High Point, NC The Red Bank, NJ, investor bought the property from HPM LP, which was represented in the...
Office Properties Income Trust has paid $351 million, or $234/sf, for the 150,000-square-foot office building at 446 Wrenplace Road in Fort Mill, SC The Newton, Mass, REIT acquired the property from its developer, a venture of Lincoln Harris and...
Puget Sound Business Journal American Realty Advisors has sold Waterfront Place at Yarrow Bay, a 54,747-square-foot office building in Kirkland, Wash, for $45 million, or $82196/sf The buyer was not disclosed The Los Angeles investment manager had...