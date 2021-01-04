Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital Management has provided $2112 million of financing against the 373-unit apartment property at 1331 Maryland Ave SW in Washington, DC CBRE arranged the loan for the Republic Family of Cos, which had developed...
Douglas Development Corp plans on converting the Cotton Annex office building in Washington, DC, into a 615-unit apartment property The Washington company bought the 80,000-square-foot property at an auction in 2017 for $30 million The six-story...
Washington Business Journal Varsity Investment Group has paid $335 million for the 224-room Georgetown Suites hotel in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, company plans on converting the property into a 224-room apartment complex that will consist of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $727 million, or $356,373/unit, for the 204-unit Townhomes of Beverly apartment property in the Boston suburb of Beverly, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property...
The Real Deal William Lerner has paid $40 million, or $65147/sf, for three medical-office buildings with 61,400 square feet in Brooklyn, NY Lerner bought the portfolio from Dr Shahrokh Abiri, a radiologist affiliated with ProHealth Kassin Sabbagh...
The Real Deal Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $64 million, or $336,842/unit, for the 190-unit affordable-housing apartment property at 350 St Ann’s Ave in the Bronx, NY The New Rochelle, NY, company bought the property from Omni New York Merchants...
The Real Deal CubeSmart has paid $1255 million for two self-storage facilities in New York City The company paid $77 million for the facility at 338 3rd Ave in Brooklyn, NY, and $485 million for the building at 33-24 Woodside Ave in Queens, NY The...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital has provided $205 million of financing against the 322,000-square-foot Hudson Research Center in Manhattan Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a five-year term A venture of Silverstein Properties...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group has secured $1624 million of construction financing against the 400,000-square-foot Broome Street mixed-use project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and...