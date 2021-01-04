Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Varsity Investment Group has paid $335 million for the 224-room Georgetown Suites hotel in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, company plans on converting the property into a 224-room apartment complex that will consist of...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital has provided $205 million of financing against the 322,000-square-foot Hudson Research Center in Manhattan Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a five-year term A venture of Silverstein Properties...
Commercial Observer A venture of B&B Urban and L+M Development Partners has secured $781 million of construction financing for the 170-unit Willamsbridge Gardens affordable-housing project in the Bronx, NY The New York State Housing Finance...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group has secured $1624 million of construction financing against the 400,000-square-foot Broome Street mixed-use project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and...
Houston Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is breaking ground on the fifth and final phase of its Park 8Ninety industrial development in Missouri City, Texas, about 18 miles southwest of Houston The 129-acre business park, which currently has 11...
Austin Business Journal Amazoncom Inc wants to build a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property in San Marcos, Texas, about 30 miles south of Austin, Texas The industrial project has been proposed for a 71-acre site near the Hays County...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties has lined up $210 million of construction financing for a 26-story office building at Atlanta’s Midtown Union mixed-use complex Wells Fargo Bank...
Charlotte Business Journal Rockefeller Group has started construction on the two-building Stateline77 industrial project, with more than 1 million square feet in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The property is being developed...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $822 million of financing against the 250-unit Watermark apartment property that’s being developed in the Reseda area of Los Angeles The property, at 6625 Reseda Blvd, is being developed by a venture...