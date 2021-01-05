Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Arbor Realty Trust has provided $180 million of financing against the 205-unit apartment project at 30 Morningside Drive in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Delshah Capital, to retire $130 million of construction...
Crain’s New York Business Dynamic Star has paid $21 million for a development site in the Bronx, NY Galway Realty sold the site, which sits along the Major Deegan Expressway and currently houses a concrete plant Dynamic Star plans on using the...
Commercial Observer A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and PGIM Real Estate has secured $360 million of financing against 100 Park Ave, a 903,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Aareal Capital Corp provided the loan, which allowed the...
Douglas Development Corp plans on converting the Cotton Annex office building in Washington, DC, into a 615-unit apartment property The Washington company bought the 80,000-square-foot property at an auction in 2017 for $30 million The six-story...
Washington Business Journal Varsity Investment Group has paid $335 million for the 224-room Georgetown Suites hotel in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, company plans on converting the property into a 224-room apartment complex that will consist of...
The Real Deal William Lerner has paid $40 million, or $65147/sf, for three medical-office buildings with 61,400 square feet in Brooklyn, NY Lerner bought the portfolio from Dr Shahrokh Abiri, a radiologist affiliated with ProHealth Kassin Sabbagh...
The Real Deal Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $64 million, or $336,842/unit, for the 190-unit affordable-housing apartment property at 350 St Ann’s Ave in the Bronx, NY The New Rochelle, NY, company bought the property from Omni New York Merchants...
The Real Deal CubeSmart has paid $1255 million for two self-storage facilities in New York City The company paid $77 million for the facility at 338 3rd Ave in Brooklyn, NY, and $485 million for the building at 33-24 Woodside Ave in Queens, NY The...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital has provided $205 million of financing against the 322,000-square-foot Hudson Research Center in Manhattan Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a five-year term A venture of Silverstein Properties...