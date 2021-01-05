Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Arbor Realty Trust has provided $180 million of financing against the 205-unit apartment project at 30 Morningside Drive in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Delshah Capital, to retire $130 million of construction...
Crain’s New York Business Dynamic Star has paid $21 million for a development site in the Bronx, NY Galway Realty sold the site, which sits along the Major Deegan Expressway and currently houses a concrete plant Dynamic Star plans on using the...
The Real Deal A venture of Innovo Property Group, Atalaya Capital Management and Nan Fung Group is planning to build an 842,175-square-foot warehouse in Queens, NY The five-story property, at 23-30 Borden Ave, will serve as a last-mile distribution...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $174 million for the 750-unit Club Palisades apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Federal Way, Wash Kennedy Wilson sold the complex in a deal brokered by CBRE, which also arranged $1138 million of...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $31 million of permanent financing against the 96,502-square-foot office building at 350 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its duration CBRE arranged the loan, along with...
Bascom Group has teamed with Capital Trust Group to pay $1002 million, or $26875/sf, for the headquarters and manufacturing complex of Leonardo DRS’s naval division outside of Milwaukee The property, at W126N7449 Flint Drive in Menomonee...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital Management has provided $2112 million of financing against the 373-unit apartment property at 1331 Maryland Ave SW in Washington, DC CBRE arranged the loan for the Republic Family of Cos, which had developed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $727 million, or $356,373/unit, for the 204-unit Townhomes of Beverly apartment property in the Boston suburb of Beverly, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property...
The Real Deal William Lerner has paid $40 million, or $65147/sf, for three medical-office buildings with 61,400 square feet in Brooklyn, NY Lerner bought the portfolio from Dr Shahrokh Abiri, a radiologist affiliated with ProHealth Kassin Sabbagh...