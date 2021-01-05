Log In or Subscribe to read more
Private-label CMBS issuance in the United States totaled $56 billion in 2020 That's down nearly 43 percent from the $967 billion of issuance in 2019 JPMorgan Securities was the year's most-active bookrunner, with a 174 percent share of the market It...
Argentic Securities, among the most active retainers of risk in CMBS conduit transactions since rules were implemented four years ago, is moving 14 of the highest-rated bond classes it acquired over the years into new Delaware Statutory Trusts The...
Hartz Mountain Industries is considering handing its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, over to its lenders in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The 29-year-old hotel, at 500 Harbor Blvd, along the Hudson River and next to a pier...
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A stress gauge that Kroll Bond Rating Agency uses for the CMBS sector increased again last month, despite declines in the volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent or in special servicing That gauge, the...
Nashville Business Journal Ashford Hospitality Trust is offering for sale the 673-room Renaissance Nashville hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn Hodges Ward Elliott of Atlanta has been tapped to market the property, at 611 Commerce St, which was built...
Kohan Retail Investment Group has purchased the distressed $627 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall outside of Minneapolis The Great Neck, NY, company paid a total of $20 million for the loan, which was securitized through GS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in New York’s Hudson Valley, about 75 miles north of New York City, has been appraised at a value of only $686 million That...
Institutional investors increased their target allocation to commercial real estate this year to 106 percent from 105 percent in 2019 and are now 170 basis points higher than they were 12 years ago But they largely remain under-allocated to the...