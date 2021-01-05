Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and PGIM Real Estate has secured $360 million of financing against 100 Park Ave, a 903,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Aareal Capital Corp provided the loan, which allowed the...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $174 million for the 750-unit Club Palisades apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Federal Way, Wash Kennedy Wilson sold the complex in a deal brokered by CBRE, which also arranged $1138 million of...
Bascom Group has teamed with Capital Trust Group to pay $1002 million, or $26875/sf, for the headquarters and manufacturing complex of Leonardo DRS’s naval division outside of Milwaukee The property, at W126N7449 Flint Drive in Menomonee...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital Management has provided $2112 million of financing against the 373-unit apartment property at 1331 Maryland Ave SW in Washington, DC CBRE arranged the loan for the Republic Family of Cos, which had developed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $727 million, or $356,373/unit, for the 204-unit Townhomes of Beverly apartment property in the Boston suburb of Beverly, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property...
The Real Deal Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $64 million, or $336,842/unit, for the 190-unit affordable-housing apartment property at 350 St Ann’s Ave in the Bronx, NY The New Rochelle, NY, company bought the property from Omni New York Merchants...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital has provided $205 million of financing against the 322,000-square-foot Hudson Research Center in Manhattan Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a five-year term A venture of Silverstein Properties...
Commercial Observer A venture of B&B Urban and L+M Development Partners has secured $781 million of construction financing for the 170-unit Willamsbridge Gardens affordable-housing project in the Bronx, NY The New York State Housing Finance...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group has secured $1624 million of construction financing against the 400,000-square-foot Broome Street mixed-use project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and...