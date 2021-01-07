Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer The 480-room Novotel New York Times Square hotel in Manhattan has permanently closed Millennium & Copthorne owns the property, which it had bought in 2014 for $2736 million The hotel, at 226 West 52nd St, sits between Eighth...
Crain’s New York Business The Naftali Group has filed plans to build a 431-unit residential complex in Brooklyn, NY The New York company acquired the property’s development site, in the borough’s Williamsburg neighborhood, last...
Commercial Observer Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 180,000 square feet at the Commonwealth Tower office building in Arlington, Va The tech giant plans to occupy its space by the middle of next year Tishman Speyer Properties owns the...
Commercial Observer Meadow Partners has paid $230 million, or about $1,966/sf, for the 117,000-square-foot office building at 860 Washington St in Manhattan The New York investment company bought the property from a venture of Romanoff Equities and...
The Real Deal DH Property Holdings has paid $65 million for the development site at 1900 South Ave in Staten Island, NY The New York company bought the property from Robert and Neil Vanderbilt Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal DH plans on...
Crain’s New York Business Chetrit Group has sold its stake in four land parcels in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the portfolio at $45 million Gindi Capital acquired the stake, giving it full ownership of the parcels, which are at 595,...
Commercial Observer New York Community Bank has provided $113 million of financing against the 240-unit Otto Greenpoint apartment property in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan, which has a five-year term Stellar Management owns...
The Real Deal Arbor Realty Trust has provided $180 million of financing against the 205-unit apartment project at 30 Morningside Drive in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Delshah Capital, to retire $130 million of construction...
Crain’s New York Business Dynamic Star has paid $21 million for a development site in the Bronx, NY Galway Realty sold the site, which sits along the Major Deegan Expressway and currently houses a concrete plant Dynamic Star plans on using the...