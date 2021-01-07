Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late with their payments declined again in December, to $4218 billion from $441 billion in November, according to Trepp LLC It marks the sixth straight...
Private-label CMBS issuance in the United States totaled $56 billion in 2020 That's down nearly 43 percent from the $967 billion of issuance in 2019 JPMorgan Securities was the year's most-active bookrunner, with a 174 percent share of the market It...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A stress gauge that Kroll Bond Rating Agency uses for the CMBS sector increased again last month, despite declines in the volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent or in special servicing That gauge, the...
Institutional investors increased their target allocation to commercial real estate this year to 106 percent from 105 percent in 2019 and are now 170 basis points higher than they were 12 years ago But they largely remain under-allocated to the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The practice of working from home that has become commonplace during the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a huge outflow of apartment renters from certain large cities in the United States, causing a...
The Real Deal A survey has found that 54 percent of New York state restaurants expect to close within the next six months unless they receive federal assistance The New York State Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association...
The coronavirus pandemic could result in roughly a quarter of New York City's hotels closing permanently within the coming year, according to the Hotel Association of New York City The trade group estimates that so far the pandemic has resulted in...
Occupancy at US hotels declined during the week through Nov 28, despite a slight increase in Thanksgiving holiday travel The national occupancy rate took a dive to 362 percent from 412 percent the previous week, according to STR The Hendersonville,...
CMBS delinquencies inched lower again last month, to $441 billion from $448 billion in October, according to Trepp LLC The November tally amounts to 818 percent of the $5397 billion universe tracked by Trepp and compares with the 828 percent...