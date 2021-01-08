Log In or Subscribe to read more
Connor Group has paid $13375 million for two apartment properties with 655 units in Indiana and Florida The Dayton, Ohio, investor purchased the 219-unit Domain at Bennett Farms in Zionsville, Ind, for $405 million, or $184,931/unit, and the...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on 100 Labor, a 213-unit residential project in San Antonio A venture of Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority is developing the project south of Hemisfair Park It will include a...
Dallas Business Journal Billingsley Co has broken ground on a 10-story office building as part of the 1,000-acre Cypress Watters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is building the 300,000-square-foot property at 2999 Olympus Blvd in...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has paid $44 million, or $8621/sf, for the 645,000-square-foot industrial building at 17001 West Mercury St in Olathe, Kan The Newton, Mass, REIT purchased the property from a venture of USAA Real Estate of San...
Sacramento Business Journal Kingsbarn Realty Capital has paid $27 million, or $261/sf, for the 103,448-square-foot office building at 2999 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif The Las Vegas company bought the building from a venture of Barker Pacific...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Suffolk Construction is in talks to take over the 236-unit XI residential condominium project in Manhattan HFZ Capital, which is developing the project, revealed the talks in a...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $8225 million, or $270559/unit, for the 304-unit Inspira apartment property in Naples, Fla The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property, at 7425 Inspira Circle, on behalf of its Equus Investment...
Centerspace, the former Investors Real Estate Trust, has paid $769 million, or $300,390/unit, for the 256-unit Union Pointe apartments in Longmont, Colo The Minot, ND, REIT purchased the property from Brinkman Real Estate of Fort Collins, Colo,...
OZ Impact Funds has paid $100 million, or $36,496/pad, for 21 manufactured-housing communities with 2,740 pads in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky The Sandy, Utah, investor purchased the properties from Strive Communities of...