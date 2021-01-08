Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on 100 Labor, a 213-unit residential project in San Antonio A venture of Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority is developing the project south of Hemisfair Park It will include a...
Dallas Business Journal Billingsley Co has broken ground on a 10-story office building as part of the 1,000-acre Cypress Watters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is building the 300,000-square-foot property at 2999 Olympus Blvd in...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Suffolk Construction is in talks to take over the 236-unit XI residential condominium project in Manhattan HFZ Capital, which is developing the project, revealed the talks in a...
The Real Deal Savanna is offering for sale the 135,000-square-foot office building at 1825 Park Ave in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York firm has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $75...
The Real Deal A venture of Rabina Properties, Ceruzzi Properties and SMI USA is planning to construct a mixed-use property at 520 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan The building will have 98 residential units, as well as office space, a solarium and...
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield plans on subleasing the 10,000 square feet of space it occupies at One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan and the 15,000 sf it leases at One Pierrepont Plaza in downtown Brooklyn, NY The brokerage plans...
Commercial Observer The 480-room Novotel New York Times Square hotel in Manhattan has permanently closed Millennium & Copthorne owns the property, which it had bought in 2014 for $2736 million The hotel, at 226 West 52nd St, sits between Eighth...
Crain’s New York Business The Naftali Group has filed plans to build a 431-unit residential complex in Brooklyn, NY The New York company acquired the property’s development site, in the borough’s Williamsburg neighborhood, last...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Deferred Tax LLC has proposed building a 322,507-square-foot mixed-use complex in the Atlanta suburb of Athens, Ga The project, which is being built in two phases, has been proposed for a 47-acre site in the northwest...