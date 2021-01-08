Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees' Retirement System has paid $115 million, or $432,331/unit, for the 266-unit Bell at Salem Station apartment property in Salem, Mass, about 25 miles northeast of Boston It's...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hudson Capital Properties has sold two apartment properties with 571 units in Greensboro, NC, for $74 million Advenir Inc paid $562 million, or $133,810/unit, for the 420-unit Steeplechase Apartments, while...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Clarion Partners and MRP Industrial has paid $1105 million for the development site at 1900 River Road in Burlington, NJ, about 30 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia It bought the site from Stag...
Commercial Observer Asana Partners has paid $39 million, or about $77450/sf, for the 50,355-square-foot Sam’s Park & Shop shopping center in Washington, DC The Charlotte, NC, investment manager bought the property from Federal Realty...
Connor Group has paid $13375 million for two apartment properties with 655 units in Indiana and Florida The Dayton, Ohio, investor purchased the 219-unit Domain at Bennett Farms in Zionsville, Ind, for $405 million, or $184,931/unit, and the...
Houston Business Journal Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has sold its 260,950-square-foot headquarters complex in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas Nurix Therapeutics agreed to buy the property in October It sold for $119 million, or about...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has paid $44 million, or $8621/sf, for the 645,000-square-foot industrial building at 17001 West Mercury St in Olathe, Kan The Newton, Mass, REIT purchased the property from a venture of USAA Real Estate of San...
Sacramento Business Journal Kingsbarn Realty Capital has paid $27 million, or $261/sf, for the 103,448-square-foot office building at 2999 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif The Las Vegas company bought the building from a venture of Barker Pacific...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Suffolk Construction is in talks to take over the 236-unit XI residential condominium project in Manhattan HFZ Capital, which is developing the project, revealed the talks in a...