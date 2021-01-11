Log In or Subscribe to read more
Prologis has acquired the 139,000-square-foot Shaw Business Center in San Francisco for an undisclosed price The San Francisco REIT purchased the property from SBC Investors LLC, which was represented by CBRE Shaw Business Center, at 200-212 Shaw...
Commercial Observer Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $19 million for the development site at 2025 Clarendon Blvd in Arlington, Va The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the property from Carr Properties, a Washington, DC, developer JLL...
Dallas CityBizList Bioworld Merchandising has signed a lease for 123,844 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The global manufacturer and distributor of licensed apparel and accessories, is leasing the space at TCC...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $58 million, or $241,667/unit, for the 240-unit Bainbridge Ybor City apartment property in Tampa, Fla The New York investment manager bought the property from Bainbridge Cos of...
Faring has paid $835 million, or $210,859/unit, for The Well, a 396-unit apartment complex in Henderson, Nev The West Hollywood, Calif, developer bought the property from its developer, the Wolff Co of Scottsdale, Ariz, which had completed it in...
Raymond Capital Advisors LLC has paid $3775 million, or $377,500/unit, for The Woodlands, a 100-unit apartment complex in Snoqualmie, Wash, about 25 miles east of Seattle The Seattle investor purchased the property from Woodlands Townhomes LLC,...
Dallas CityBizList Equus Capital Partners has lined up $40 million of financing against a pair of office buildings with a combined 302,980 square feet in Houston East West Bank provided the five-year, floating-rate loans, which were arranged by JLL...
Dallas CityBizList Dalfen Industrial has bought the Sanford Logistics Center, a 113,149-square-foot industrial property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Sanford, Fla Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not...
Boston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has agreed to acquire a majority stake in an office and laboratory complex in Boston in a deal that values the property at $152 billion The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the stake from...