Commercial Observer Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $19 million for the development site at 2025 Clarendon Blvd in Arlington, Va The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the property from Carr Properties, a Washington, DC, developer JLL...
Dallas CityBizList Bioworld Merchandising has signed a lease for 123,844 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The global manufacturer and distributor of licensed apparel and accessories, is leasing the space at TCC...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Clarion Partners and MRP Industrial has paid $1105 million for the development site at 1900 River Road in Burlington, NJ, about 30 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia It bought the site from Stag...
Commercial Observer Asana Partners has paid $39 million, or about $77450/sf, for the 50,355-square-foot Sam’s Park & Shop shopping center in Washington, DC The Charlotte, NC, investment manager bought the property from Federal Realty...
Philadelphia Business Journal Faropoint has paid $294 million, or $9669/sf, for the Runnemede Corporate Center, a 304,077-square-foot industrial complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Runnemede, NJ The Tel Aviv, Israel, real estate investment firm,...
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield plans on subleasing the 10,000 square feet of space it occupies at One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan and the 15,000 sf it leases at One Pierrepont Plaza in downtown Brooklyn, NY The brokerage plans...
Commercial Observer TriTower Financial Group has paid $585 million, or $37250/sf, for 1717 Rhode Island Ave NW, a 157,050-square-foot office building in Washington, DC The Boston investment manager bought the property from BentallGreenOak in a deal...
Commercial Observer Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 180,000 square feet at the Commonwealth Tower office building in Arlington, Va The tech giant plans to occupy its space by the middle of next year Tishman Speyer Properties owns the...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital Management has provided $2112 million of financing against the 373-unit apartment property at 1331 Maryland Ave SW in Washington, DC CBRE arranged the loan for the Republic Family of Cos, which had developed...