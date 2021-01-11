Log In or Subscribe to read more
Faring has paid $835 million, or $210,859/unit, for The Well, a 396-unit apartment complex in Henderson, Nev The West Hollywood, Calif, developer bought the property from its developer, the Wolff Co of Scottsdale, Ariz, which had completed it in...
Dallas CityBizList Dalfen Industrial has bought the Sanford Logistics Center, a 113,149-square-foot industrial property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Sanford, Fla Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not...
Boston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has agreed to acquire a majority stake in an office and laboratory complex in Boston in a deal that values the property at $152 billion The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the stake from...
The Real Deal A venture of BlackRock Inc and L3 Capital has taken control of a portfolio of 14 retail properties in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure Newmark brokered the deal, which valued the portfolio...
RENTVcom Top Terraces Inc has paid $30 million, or $145/sf, for the 206,900-square-foot office building at 450 America St in Simi Valley, Calif The Marina Del Rey, Calif, investor purchased the property from a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Essential...
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees' Retirement System has paid $115 million, or $432,331/unit, for the 266-unit Bell at Salem Station apartment property in Salem, Mass, about 25 miles northeast of Boston It's...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hudson Capital Properties has sold two apartment properties with 571 units in Greensboro, NC, for $74 million Advenir Inc paid $562 million, or $133,810/unit, for the 420-unit Steeplechase Apartments, while...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Clarion Partners and MRP Industrial has paid $1105 million for the development site at 1900 River Road in Burlington, NJ, about 30 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia It bought the site from Stag...
Commercial Observer Asana Partners has paid $39 million, or about $77450/sf, for the 50,355-square-foot Sam’s Park & Shop shopping center in Washington, DC The Charlotte, NC, investment manager bought the property from Federal Realty...