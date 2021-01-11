Log In or Subscribe to read more
Prologis has acquired the 139,000-square-foot Shaw Business Center in San Francisco for an undisclosed price The San Francisco REIT purchased the property from SBC Investors LLC, which was represented by CBRE Shaw Business Center, at 200-212 Shaw...
Commercial Observer Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $19 million for the development site at 2025 Clarendon Blvd in Arlington, Va The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the property from Carr Properties, a Washington, DC, developer JLL...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners has bought the 500,000-square-foot logistics center at 5800 Mesa Drive in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Chicago investment firm plans to completely renovate the...
Faring has paid $835 million, or $210,859/unit, for The Well, a 396-unit apartment complex in Henderson, Nev The West Hollywood, Calif, developer bought the property from its developer, the Wolff Co of Scottsdale, Ariz, which had completed it in...
Raymond Capital Advisors LLC has paid $3775 million, or $377,500/unit, for The Woodlands, a 100-unit apartment complex in Snoqualmie, Wash, about 25 miles east of Seattle The Seattle investor purchased the property from Woodlands Townhomes LLC,...
Dallas CityBizList Dalfen Industrial has bought the Sanford Logistics Center, a 113,149-square-foot industrial property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Sanford, Fla Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not...
Boston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has agreed to acquire a majority stake in an office and laboratory complex in Boston in a deal that values the property at $152 billion The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the stake from...
The Real Deal A venture of BlackRock Inc and L3 Capital has taken control of a portfolio of 14 retail properties in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure Newmark brokered the deal, which valued the portfolio...
RENTVcom Top Terraces Inc has paid $30 million, or $145/sf, for the 206,900-square-foot office building at 450 America St in Simi Valley, Calif The Marina Del Rey, Calif, investor purchased the property from a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Essential...